UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Bank Warns Pandemic Could Push 60 Mn Into Extreme Poverty

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:48 AM

World Bank warns pandemic could push 60 mn into extreme poverty

The head of the World Bank warned Tuesday that the coronavirus crisis threatens to push some 60 million people into extreme poverty, wiping out the gains made over the past three years

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):The head of the World Bank warned Tuesday that the coronavirus crisis threatens to push some 60 million people into extreme poverty, wiping out the gains made over the past three years.

The global lending institution is already financing aid programs in 100 countries, under its commitment to spend $160 billion over the next 15 months, bank president David Malpass said.

"That's home to 70 percent of the world's population. This represents a significant milestone," Malpass told a conference call.

Malpass said the bank anticipates a five percent contraction in the world economy this year, with severe effects on the poorest countries.

"Our estimate is that up to 60 million people will be pushed into extreme poverty, erasing all the progress made in poverty alleviation in the past three years, and our forecasts indicate a deep recession," Malpass said.

Nearly five million people have been infected by the virus around the world, and more than 300,000 have died since it first appeared in China in late 2019.

So far, the World Bank has spent $5.5 billion to shore up beleaguered health systems, economies and social services in poor countries.

But Malpass stressed that the World Bank's efforts alone were insufficient, and urged donor nations to step up bilateral aid to poorer countries to ensure a durable recovery.

He said restoring the flow of remittance payments and tourism -- key sources of income for developing countries -- would be "critical steps in the reopening." A year-long moratorium on debt payments by less developed countries -- called for by the G-20 in mid-April -- has gained growing acceptance, he noted.

According to Malpass, 14 countries have agreed to such a suspension of debt payments, another 23 are expected to request it, and 17 were giving it serious consideration.

"That's a very welcome and very fast response and positive response to the G-20 countries' commitment," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World World Bank Poor China Died Bank David Progress 2019 National University All Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Sends 14 Tonnes of Medical Aid to Palestine Am ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan reports  986 deaths with 45, 898 cases o ..

54 minutes ago

PM to address World Economic Forum today

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 May 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Asian equities rally stalls on lingering economic ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.