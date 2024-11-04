World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has said that the decision of FCCI Standing Committee on Art & Culture to observe this year as “literature for peace” is highly appreciable

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has said that the decision of FCCI Standing Committee on Art & Culture to observe this year as “literature for peace” is highly appreciable.

Addressing the maiden session of the committee, he said that the world bitterly needs peace so that the global economy could recover to provide prosperity to every individual living on it. He directed the convener standing committee to prepare a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the peace at the global level. He also prayed for the success of the standing committee and assured his full cooperation to materialize its aims and objectives.

Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak, Convener Standing Committee, said that he would try his optimum best to regularly hold monthly meetings to discuss the previous progress and deliberate on future planning.

He said that FCCI standing committee would celebrate Iqbal Day in collaboration with The University of Faisalabad (TUF) to pay tribute to the intellectual poet.

He further said that intolerance has prevailed as the process of literary declamations and debates were abandoned. These events would be revised to promote tolerance among the new generation, he added.

He said that an international conference on literature for peace could also be arranged in line with the objective of the UN sustainable goals.

The participants floated divergent proposals but Dr Jaffar said, "We should focus on a minimum agenda to achieve its basic and fundamental objectives. However, literary and academic programs would continue throughout the year including lecturers, literary events and book festivals.

" He proposed that young writers would be invited in monthly meetings to give an overview of their book.

He said that President FCCI would be requested to write letters to the concerned departments to give due representation to the writers and poets hailing from Faisalabad.

He also demanded that stipend for the deserving writers and poets may be increased in addition to establishing a housing colony exclusively for them.

He said that the government would also arrange funds for the books authored by local talent with limited financial resources.

He announced plans to provide free medical cover to the writers and poets at Allied Hospital.

He mentioned the recently organized Lyallpur History Conference and said that it was pathetic that all major speakers were invited from UK, Germany and other countries ignoring local stuff.

He appreciated a proposal to organize a Made in Faisalabad Exhibition during the upcoming spring season with a special focus on forging relationships between industrialists and writers.

He said that they should also patronize this segment of society which played a key role in the documentation of social traditions and developments.

Additional Director Public Relation FESCO Tahir Ahmad Sheikh, Chairperson urdu Department GCWUF Dr Safdar Naqvi, Madam Syeda Durr-e-Shawar, Assistant Director Students Affairs NTU Ms. Nadia Shamim, Director Justice and Peace Commission Faisalabad Father Khalid Rasheed Aasi, Head Social Studies Department TUF Mr. Zain Waheed and Osama Khan were also present during this meeting.

Later Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak thanked the participants and presented them bouquets.