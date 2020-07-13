World Crude Oil Production in 2019 Declined by 0.7% Year-on-Year - OPEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The global crude oil production last year has decreased by 0.7 percent year-on-year and averaged 75 million barrels per day (mbd) following a historical high reached in 2018, the OPEC said in its Annual Statistical Bulletin on Monday.

"World crude oil production declined in 2019 by 0.56 million mb/d, or 0.7 percent, as compared to 2018, to average 75.26 mb/d, following a historical high during 2018. OPEC crude oil production declined sharply year-on-year by 1.86 mb/d, or 6.0 percent, while crude production by non-OPEC countries grew by 1.

30 mb/d, or 2.9 percent," the bulletin read.

The United States was a top crude oil-producing country in 2019 with an output of 12.2 mbd, followed by Russia, which produced 10.6 mbd and Saudi Arabia with a result of 9.8 mbd, according to the cartel.

At the same time, the global oil demand last year has increased by 0.9 percent year-on-year and averaged 99.6 mbd. The biggest growth in oil demand has been recorded in China and India as well as Africa, while in the Western countries the demand has fallen slightly for the first time in four years, the OPEC noted.