World Economic Forum to Convene 'Great Reset' Twin Summit in January

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) "The Great Reset" will be the theme of a unique twin summit that the World Economic Forum will convene in the Swiss city of Davos in January 2021 to foster the dialogue between the private and public sectors and pave the way towards a sustainable future in the post-pandemic world.

The summit was announced at a video conference, during which Prince Charles of Wales, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva delivered their addresses.

"As momentum builds for a fairer and more inclusive recovery, 'the Great Reset' can help to enlarge the conversation and integrate the thinking into financial systems and the global markets.

Together, we can make faster progress as we work together to end the COVID-19 pandemic and build a more stable, peaceful and prosperous world for all," Guterres said in his address.

The twin summit will include both in-person dialogues in Davos and virtual meetings between the leaders and the young generation from over 400 cities around the globe, according to the organizers.