World Economic Forum Warns Of Job Losses, Economic Distress As COVID-19 Subsides - Report

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:41 PM

World Economic Forum Warns of Job Losses, Economic Distress As COVID-19 Subsides - Report

The disruption to the world economy caused by the COVID-19 outbreak will continue to have disastrous effects over the next 18 months resulting in job losses and economic distress if world leaders fail to take action, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said in a new report published on Tuesday.

According to the report, which was

According to the report, which was produced in cooperation with financial firm Marsh & McLennan and the Zurich insurance giant, over 300 leading risk management officials warned of the long-term consequences of the global pandemic.

"The crisis has devastated lives and livelihoods. It has triggered an economic crisis with far-reaching implications and revealed the inadequacies of the past. As well as managing the immediate impact of the pandemic, leaders must work with each other and with all sectors of society to tackle emerging known risks and build resilience against the unknown," Saadia Zahidi, WEF managing director, said in a press release accompanying the report.

According to Zurich Insurance Group Chief Risk Officer, Peter Giger, the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus disease outbreak will have consequences that will potentially last longer than the global pandemic.

"The pandemic will have long-lasting effects, as high unemployment affects consumer confidence, inequality and well-being, and challenges the efficacy of social protection systems. With significant pressures on employment and education - over 1.6 billion students have missed out on schooling during the pandemic - we are facing the risk of another lost generation," Giger said in the press release.

Senior risk officials also cited the threat of an uptick in cybercrime and the vulnerability of global supply chains in the coming years.

Leading figures at the European Central Bank have already predicted that the eurozone's GDP could fall by as much as 12 percent in 2020 as a result of the global pandemic.

According to data released on April 30 by the EU's statistical office Eurostat, the bloc's GDP fell by 2.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020.

