UrduPoint.com

World Economy Forecast To Grow At 1.7% In 2023, But Can Hit Recession Anytime - World Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 07:50 PM

World Economy Forecast to Grow at 1.7% in 2023, But Can Hit Recession Anytime - World Bank

Global growth will slow down to 1.7% in 2023 from the 3% expected six months ago, the World Bank said on Tuesday, warning of high risks of a recession

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Global growth will slow down to 1.7% in 2023 from the 3% expected six months ago, the World Bank said on Tuesday, warning of high risks of a recession

"The global economy is projected to grow by 1.7% in 2023 and 2.7% in 2024.

The sharp downturn in growth is expected to be widespread, with forecasts in 2023 revised down for 95% of advanced economies and nearly 70% of emerging market and developing economies," the World Bank said in its latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Given fragile economic conditions, any new adverse development could push the global economy into recession, it warned.

"This would mark the first time in more than 80 years that two global recessions have occurred within the same decade," the report added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Same Market From

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon for ensurin ..

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon for ensuring supply of flour at govt fixe ..

4 minutes ago
 Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) awar ..

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) awards Rs 11.922 bln contract for ..

4 minutes ago
 North American Leaders Commit to Cooperating on Se ..

North American Leaders Commit to Cooperating on Semiconductors, Drugs, 'Humane M ..

6 minutes ago
 Financial assistance announced at Geneva to help r ..

Financial assistance announced at Geneva to help rebuild economy :Minister for I ..

6 minutes ago
 Last 8 years warmest on record globally: EU climat ..

Last 8 years warmest on record globally: EU climate monitor

6 minutes ago
 Street criminals held after encounter, snatched mo ..

Street criminals held after encounter, snatched mobile phones recovered

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.