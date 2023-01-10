World Economy Forecast to Grow at 1.7% in 2023, But Can Hit Recession Anytime - World Bank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Global growth will slow down to 1.7% in 2023 from the 3% expected six months ago, the World Bank said on Tuesday, warning of high risks of a recession

"The global economy is projected to grow by 1.7% in 2023 and 2.7% in 2024.

The sharp downturn in growth is expected to be widespread, with forecasts in 2023 revised down for 95% of advanced economies and nearly 70% of emerging market and developing economies," the World Bank said in its latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Given fragile economic conditions, any new adverse development could push the global economy into recession, it warned.

"This would mark the first time in more than 80 years that two global recessions have occurred within the same decade," the report added.