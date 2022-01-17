UrduPoint.com

World Economy Recovering From Crisis But Facing Factors That Slow Its Growth - Beijing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The global economy is recovering from the crisis but is still facing factors that slow its growth, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday, noting that inflation risks appear.

"The global industrial supply chains have been disrupted commodity prices continue to rise, energy supply remains tight.

These risks compound one another and heighten the uncertainty about the economic recovery.  The global low inflation environment has notably changed and the risks of inflation driven by multiple factors are growing," Xi said during his speech at the 2022 Davos global economic forum.

