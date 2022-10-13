World Food Day to be observed on Friday with 'Leave No One Behind'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Like in other parts of the glob, the World Food Day would also be observed in Pakistan with an aim to rejuvenating the government's efforts for a sustainable agri-food system to provides sufficient, nutritious and safe foods at an affordable price to all, besides making efforts to end malnutrition and hunger from the country.

To commemorate the Day, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) in collaboration with Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and other development partners, donor agencies would organize series of events to highlight the importance of the day.

PARC and FAO are jointly organizing an event on October 14 (Friday) at Pakistan National Council of Arts, which would be inaugurated by the Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema. The theme of this years' World Food Day is "Leave No One Behind".

The event would also be attended by the representatives of national and international development partners, donors agencies, research scientists, where as progressive growers and heads of farmers associations would also participate the event.

It is pertinent to mention here that the World Food Day is an international day celebrated every year worldwide on October 16 to commemorate the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945.

The day is celebrated widely by many other organizations concerned with hunger and food security, including the World Food Program, World Health Organization and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

According the FAO, despite making progress towards building a better world, too many people have been left behind who were unable to benefit from human development, innovation or economic growth.

The FAO said millions of people around the world cannot afford a healthy diet, putting them at high risk of food insecurity and malnutrition. But ending hunger isn't only about supply. Enough food is produced today to feed everyone on the planet.

The problem is access and availability of nutritious food, which is increasingly impeded by multiple challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts, climate change, inequality, rising prices and international tensions. People around the world are suffering the domino effects of challenges that know no borders.

Worldwide, more than 80 percent of the extreme poor live in rural areas and many rely on agriculture and natural resources for their living.