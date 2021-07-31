UrduPoint.com

World Food Price Index Surges In May To Highest Level Since 2011: FAO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 08:51 PM

World food price index surges in May to highest level since 2011: FAO

The world food prices rose in May at their fastest monthly rate in more than a decade, posting a 12th consecutive monthly increase to hit their highest level since September 2011, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The world food prices rose in May at their fastest monthly rate in more than a decade, posting a 12th consecutive monthly increase to hit their highest level since September 2011, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said.

The FAO issued its first forecast for world cereal production in 2021, predicting output of nearly 2.821 billion tonnes a new record and 1.9% up on 2020 levels.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 127.1 points last month versus a revised 121.3 in April.

The April figure was previously given as 120.9. On a year-on-year basis, prices were up 39.7% in May.

FAO's cereal price index rose 6.0% in May month-on-month and 36.6% year-on-year.

Maize prices led the surge and are now 89.9% above their year-earlier value, however FAO said they fell back at the end of the month, lifted by an improved production outlook in the United States.

The vegetable oil price index jumped 7.8% in May, lifted primarily by rising palm, soy and rapeseed oil quotations. Palm oil prices were boosted by slow production growth in southeast Asia, while prospects of robust global demand, especially from the biodiesel sector, drove up soyoil prices.

The sugar index posted a 6.8% month-on-month gain, due largely to harvest delays and concerns over reduced crop yields in Brazil, the world's largest sugar exporter, FAO said.

The meat index rose 2.2% from April, with quotations for all meat types buoyed by a faster pace of import purchases by east Asian countries, mainly China.

Dairy prices rose 1.8% on a monthly basis and were up 28% on a year earlier. The increase was led by "solid import demand" for skim and whole milk powders, while butter prices fell for the first time in almost a year on increased export supplies from New Zealand.

FAO said its forecast for record world cereal production this year was underpinned by a projected 3.7% annual growth in maize output.

Global wheat production was seen rising 1.4% year-on-year, while rice production was forecast to grow 1.0%.

World cereal utilization in 2021/22 was seen increasing by 1.7% to a new peak of 2.826 billion tonnes, just above production levels.

"Total cereal food consumption is forecast to rise in tandem with world population," FAO said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World United Nations Import China Agriculture Oil Price Brazil United States April May September 2020 All From Wheat Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion New Zealand

Recent Stories

Thompson-Herah crowned sprint queen as Biles's Oly ..

Thompson-Herah crowned sprint queen as Biles's Olympics teeters

2 minutes ago
 Childhood friends win historic Olympic badminton g ..

Childhood friends win historic Olympic badminton gold for Taiwan

2 minutes ago
 Russia Advocates Strategic Dialogue With US on 30t ..

Russia Advocates Strategic Dialogue With US on 30th Anniversary of START Treaty

2 minutes ago
 Police Deploy Tear Gas to Disperse Parisians Prote ..

Police Deploy Tear Gas to Disperse Parisians Protesting Against COVID-19 Passes

2 minutes ago
 Police Say Officer Stabbed in Paris Suburb When Tr ..

Police Say Officer Stabbed in Paris Suburb When Trying to Detain Offender

5 minutes ago
 Tribunal acquitted two persons involved in infring ..

Tribunal acquitted two persons involved in infringement of copyright, trademark

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.