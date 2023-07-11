Open Menu

World Growth Seen At 3% Over Next 5 Years, Weakest In Decades - IMF's Georgieva

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 08:50 PM

World Growth Seen at 3% Over Next 5 Years, Weakest in Decades - IMF's Georgieva

World growth is expected to average 3% per annum over the next five decades, the lowest in decades, and economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis continues to lag expectations, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) World growth is expected to average 3% per annum over the next five decades, the lowest in decades, and economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis continues to lag expectations, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday.

"We project world growth around 5%, and about 3% over the next 5 years,"� Georgieva said during a live-streamed IMF event. "I wish it was the opposite. I can tell you that this is the weakest medium-term forecast we have had in decades, well below the historical growth of 3.8%."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Event From

Recent Stories

Experts Differ on Whether Bern Joining Sky Shield ..

Experts Differ on Whether Bern Joining Sky Shield Project Contradicts Swiss Neut ..

3 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise on China support; pound rallies ..

Stock markets rise on China support; pound rallies

9 minutes ago
 General Women&#039;s Union organises discussion on ..

General Women&#039;s Union organises discussion on &#039;Gender Dimensions of Cl ..

39 minutes ago
 NATO Countries Agree on Wording in Declaration on ..

NATO Countries Agree on Wording in Declaration on Ukraine's Path to Membership - ..

36 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

36 minutes ago
 PAC disposes audit objection on Lahore-Sialkot mot ..

PAC disposes audit objection on Lahore-Sialkot motorway construction

36 minutes ago
Syria Can Close Cross-Border Aid Access After UNSC ..

Syria Can Close Cross-Border Aid Access After UNSC Vetoed Russia Resolution - Ne ..

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) commends government' ..

Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) commends government's endeavours of renewing agrib ..

42 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah vows to e ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah vows to eliminate dacoits, foresees Bil ..

42 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 63bln disbursed among seven million benef ..

Over Rs. 63bln disbursed among seven million beneficiaries under Benazir Kafalat ..

43 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Music &amp; Arts Foundation inaugurates ..

Abu Dhabi Music &amp; Arts Foundation inaugurates ‘Art at Embassies’ in Pari ..

54 minutes ago
 Sweden Expects Its NATO Membership Bid Ratified in ..

Sweden Expects Its NATO Membership Bid Ratified in 'Days or Weeks' - Minister

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business