WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) World growth is expected to average 3% per annum over the next five decades, the lowest in decades, and economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis continues to lag expectations, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday.

"We project world growth around 5%, and about 3% over the next 5 years,"� Georgieva said during a live-streamed IMF event. "I wish it was the opposite. I can tell you that this is the weakest medium-term forecast we have had in decades, well below the historical growth of 3.8%."