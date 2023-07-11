(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) World growth is expected to average 3% per annum over the next five years, the lowest in decades, and economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis continues to lag expectations, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday.

"We project growth at about 3% over the next 5 years," Georgieva said during a live-streamed IMF event. "I wish it was the opposite. I can tell you, this is the weakest medium-term forecast we have had in decades. Historical growth is 3.8%. (It's a) very heavy burden for those people in countries that are faced with (the) hardest tasks for their families (and) for their communities."