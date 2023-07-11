Open Menu

World Growth Seen At 3% Over Next 5 Years, Weakest In Decades - IMF's Georgieva

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 10:06 PM

World Growth Seen at 3% Over Next 5 Years, Weakest in Decades - IMF's Georgieva

World growth is expected to average 3% per annum over the next five years, the lowest in decades, and economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis continues to lag expectations, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) World growth is expected to average 3% per annum over the next five years, the lowest in decades, and economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis continues to lag expectations, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday.

"We project growth at about 3% over the next 5 years," Georgieva said during a live-streamed IMF event. "I wish it was the opposite. I can tell you, this is the weakest medium-term forecast we have had in decades. Historical growth is 3.8%. (It's a) very heavy burden for those people in countries that are faced with (the) hardest tasks for their families (and) for their communities."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Event From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits SeaWorld Yas Island

Mohammed bin Rashid visits SeaWorld Yas Island

12 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe V ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe VI of Spain

12 minutes ago
 Security measures for Muharram reviewed

Security measures for Muharram reviewed

10 minutes ago
 Government leaving no stone unturned to avert law ..

Government leaving no stone unturned to avert law and order situation in Kurram

10 minutes ago
 US Charges Merrill Lynch, Parent Company For Faili ..

US Charges Merrill Lynch, Parent Company For Failing Suspicious Activity Reports ..

10 minutes ago
 Kakakhel meets SAPM Ahmad Khan, discus provincial ..

Kakakhel meets SAPM Ahmad Khan, discus provincial matters

10 minutes ago
China, Pakistan to speed up cooperation on natural ..

China, Pakistan to speed up cooperation on natural disaster monitoring

10 minutes ago
 Full support being extended to elected LG represen ..

Full support being extended to elected LG representatives: Sindh Minister for Lo ..

10 minutes ago
 Hate Speech Being Promoted Globally by Social Medi ..

Hate Speech Being Promoted Globally by Social Media Amid Tensions - UN High Comm ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan achieved many milestones in just 15 month ..

Pakistan achieved many milestones in just 15 months: Marriyum Aurangzeb

15 minutes ago
 Turkish Currency Reserves Grow to $108.6Bln in Lat ..

Turkish Currency Reserves Grow to $108.6Bln in Late June From $98.5Bln in May - ..

7 minutes ago
 Passenger Plane Crashes After Landing at Somali Ca ..

Passenger Plane Crashes After Landing at Somali Capital's Airport - Aviation Aut ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business