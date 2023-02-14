World Has to Develop Cross-Border Trade to Lower Dependence on Countries - World Bank

The international community has to develop cross-border trade in order to lower dependency on specific countries and to get full benefits from greater economic efficiency, World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The international community has to develop cross-border trade in order to lower dependency on specific countries and to get full benefits from greater economic efficiency, World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday.

"We need continents trading across oceans in order to have the full benefit from economic efficiencies," Malpass said during a discussion in Washington.

He urged policymakers to think how far they are ready to go with international trade developments in terms of dependency on Russia for energy, or for chip-making on individual countries.

Malpass also called on for a "rational thought process" about trade supply lines and other international trade issues.� "We have to draw rational lines in terms of how far we want to go with those barriers, import and export barriers, subsidies that are hugely expensive and distort the trade," he said.�