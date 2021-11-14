World is shifting to environment friendly renewable energy: Mian Kashif Ashfaq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :World is shifting faster to environment friendly and pollution free renewable energy to offset the ever increasing looming environmental and climate change threats besides using in industrial sector,a cheaper source of power that also reduces the cost of production.

It was stated by Chairman UK-Pakistan Business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq while talking to a 10 member delegation of Pak-British Friendship Council led by Muhammad Arbab Khan,President Pak-British Friendship Council North West Chapter UK who called on him here on Sunday.

He said"Renewable energy penetration is going to be gradual both here in Pakistan and elsewhere in manufacturing and agriculture sectors.He said local investors must invest in solar,and wind projects to prevent forex outflow." He said"Government must help identify possible regional locations with a technical data how much renewable energy can be installed without grid and how much capital expenditures are involved for complete execution of these projects?" He said"Bright prospects of solar-wind hybrid in Balouchistan like Gwader and Chagai and solar-hydro/pumped storage hybrid in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa province should also be fully exploited." Mian Kashif said"Hydro offers the cheapest possible storage technology options and many advances have been made in storage as there are floating solar power plants in dams.One of such project is already being executed at Tabella.Solar-hydro hybrid/pumped storage can be an ideal solution for Kyber Pakhtunkhwa and even beyond as solar power is rapidly becoming mainstream alternative energy sources in the world. In recent years, solar panels companies have dropped their price for its increasing affordability.The cost of purchase and installation will continue to fall, and there are new contracts in the marketplace, as providers offer lease-to-buy options while still offering energy below the prices offered by conventional utilities.

" He said tariffs for solar power were cheaper by at least 20% than conventional electricity. Solar power has become a sustainable and cost-effective energy alternative for businessmen with a lifespan of 25-30 years.

"It also makes energy bills more predictable at lower costs. Also, maintenance and monitoring of solar systems are cheaper," he added.

Muhammad Arbab Khan said "solar power is a 100% clean, that reduces dependence on oil, coal and natural gas for electricity production. These fossil fuels produce damaging emissions that affect the quality of air, water and soil, and are responsible for global warming.He said by 2065, our planet will lose more species of plants and animals to extinction than in the previous 65 million years combined. These statistics show the effects of greenhouse gases from fossil fuels." He said on the other hand,"Solar energy produces no pollution and The sun's abundant power is an unlimited source of energy that does not harm the ozone layer. Industrial solar energy systems are an investment in the future of the planet that can help to keep non-renewable energy sources and protect the environment." He said to encourage people adopt solar energy, in some countries, the government offers tax credits to those who install rooftop solar panels whether it be for residential or commercial purposes. More and more local governments were promoting renewable energy businesses.

Muhammad Arbab Khan said"Solar energy is here to stay as It has already changed the power industry, its business model, and the way electricity is delivered to the grid. There a many opportunities for businesses to take advantage of industrial-scale solar energy generation,"he concluded.