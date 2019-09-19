UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Markets Tread Water Before Fed Rate Call

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:16 AM

World markets tread water before Fed rate call

Global equities trod water Wednesday as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of a crucial US interest rate decision, while keeping an eye on developments in the Middle East after the attack on Saudi oil facilities

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):Global equities trod water Wednesday as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of a crucial US interest rate decision, while keeping an eye on developments in the Middle East after the attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Expectations are running high for the US Federal Reserve to deliver the year's second interest rate cut later on Wednesday.

Frankfurt and Paris stocks closed marginally higher, but London lost ground and Wall Street was lower, as dealers awaited fresh rates guidance from Fed chief Jerome Powell after a key monetary policy meeting.

"European markets are mixed... as investors wait patiently for the first major interest rate decision of the week and the most important," said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

"There seems to be little question that the Fed is going to cut interest rates again. The real question is whether they will stick to the mid-cycle adjustment message and refuse to explicitly signal more cuts or give up the fight and acknowledge that an easing cycle is underway." "The Fed are tipped to lower rates, but given the US economy is broadly in good health, there is an argument the central bank should hold fire," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

Sterling meanwhile slid against the dollar on official data showing weaker UK inflation, but was not far from recent two-month highs struck on hopes that Britain may avoid a no-deal Brexit.

- Oil market 'on tenterhooks' - On the oil market, prices dipped further following news that Riyadh will get its two major installations back online earlier than expected, though analysts said there was nervousness on trading floors about oil security in the future.

The oil market had spiked on Monday in reaction to Saturday's attacks, then tumbled on Tuesday, but still remains at an elevated level according to analysts.

"Last weekend's serious attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia are continuing to keep the oil market on tenterhooks," said Commerzbank analysts in a note to clients.

OANDA's Erlam said that the prediction for getting the installations back up and running was a "much faster timeline than people were expecting." However, "it hasn't removed the premium entirely... as the facilities are clearly vulnerable to attacks and tensions only look likely to be heightened in the aftermath of the weekend's events." PVM analysts agreed.

"We should not be lulled into a false sense of security. Tensions in the region are still running high and the spectre of a further escalation is hanging over the oil market," they said.

With fears low for now of a military retaliation against Iran -- accused of being behind the strikes -- focus remains on the Fed with its post-meeting statement to be closely followed for clues about future plans.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has this week intervened to keep interest rates in line with the central bank's target, by pumping billions of dollars into financial markets.

- Key figures around 1540 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 27,021.50 points London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,314.05 (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.1 percent at 12,389.62 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.1 percent at 5,620.65 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 3,528.04 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 percent at 21,960.71 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.1 at 26,754.12 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 2,985.66 (close) Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.1 percent at $63.83 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.6 percent at $58.37 Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1064 from $1.1073 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: UP at 108.16 yen from 108.13 yenPound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2483 from $1.2500Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.64 pence from 88.58 pence

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK Attack Fire Iran Water Dollar Riyadh Oil Saudi Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo David Powell Craig New York Saudi Arabia Middle East Euro Brexit May Stocks Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah introduces US business community to promis ..

1 hour ago

Flydubai celebrates five years of operations to Ka ..

1 hour ago

Tripartite MoU between ZHO, Musanada, Tadweer

2 hours ago

Ukrainian Side Says Ready for Forces Separation in ..

12 minutes ago

Investigators Open Probe Into Attack on Police Off ..

13 minutes ago

UN Chief Says He Hopes Formation of Syrian Constit ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.