World must break silence on illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir: PIAF

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF), while strongly condemning India for completing one year of India illegal action of scrapping the special constitutional status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris, saying the entire business community stands united along with Kashmiris.

World must break the silence over illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir and deprivation of Kashmiri people of their basic human rights like self-determination, health education, livelihood and worship after revocation of Article 370 and 35-A.

PIAF Chairman Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice Chairman Nasir Hameed and Vice Chairman Javed Iqbal said in a media statement here Wednesday that August 5, 2020 marks 'Youm-e-Istehsal' completing 365 days of military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Whole Business Community of Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brothers and sisters on this occasion. The day is not far when their struggle will bear fruit, they added.

PIAF office-bearers also opposed the illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir by India and expressed full solidarity and support to the valiant struggle of the Kashmiri people, resisting repression and military might with their spirit, grit and determination.

Nauman Kabir called upon the international community to force India to respect the Human Rights Charter and put an immediate end to gross human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

He said the UN has explicitly said that India cannot bring demographic changes in Kashmi.

On the other hand, India is facing unprecedented diplomatic humiliation which is a victory for Pakistan. He noted that Modi's move has initiated the process of disintegration of a divided country while tensions with Pakistan would destroy its economy and credibility. He warned that depriving Pakistan of its share of water would be the last mistake of Hindu radicals who had changed secular India into an extremist state.

PIAF Vice Chairman Javed Siddiqi also condemned the illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir by India, led by Narendera Modi and the RSS gang he represents, with the aim to change the demography of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as part of their fascist and racist agenda.

He said the annexation is an attempt to undermine the United Nations Charter, International Law and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions which seek the inalienable right of self-determination for the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In pursuance of his fascist and racist agenda which is inspired by Nazi Germany, since this fascist mindset and practices are similar, the regime of Narendera Modi is committing another grave crime against humanity by turning occupied Kashmir into the world's biggest and most brutal concentration camp, with imposing curfew and it's completed lock-down, closing of all communications, with thousands Kashmiris arrested, kidnapped, maimed or martyred or raped.

Javed Siddiqi said the entire business community fully supported the valiantarmed forces to thwart any aggression and safeguard the geographicalboundaries of the motherland.