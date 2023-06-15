World Oil Demand to Grow in Second Half of 2023 - Gazprom Neft CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) OPEC+ decisions are aimed at balancing the global oil market, and a demand growth in the second half of the year in expected, Gazprom Neft head Alexander Dyukov said on Thursday.

"The decision (of OPEC +) has been made, it is aimed at balancing the market.

As for the second half of the year, there are expectations that demand will grow, and according to the results of the year, demand will be somewhere around 101.5-102 million barrels per day. But only time will tell if the expectations are true," Dyukov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

