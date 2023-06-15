UrduPoint.com

World Oil Demand To Grow In Second Half Of 2023 - Gazprom Neft CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

World Oil Demand to Grow in Second Half of 2023 - Gazprom Neft CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) OPEC+ decisions are aimed at balancing the global oil market, and a demand growth in the second half of the year in expected, Gazprom Neft head Alexander Dyukov said on Thursday.

"The decision (of OPEC +) has been made, it is aimed at balancing the market.

As for the second half of the year, there are expectations that demand will grow, and according to the results of the year, demand will be somewhere around 101.5-102 million barrels per day. But only time will tell if the expectations are true," Dyukov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil St. Petersburg June Market Media Event From Million

Recent Stories

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomo ..

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomorrow: ADX

33 minutes ago
 Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

46 minutes ago
 DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sust ..

DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sustainable development

48 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equi ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

48 minutes ago
 UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.