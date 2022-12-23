World Oil Prices in 2023 Likely to Be in Current Range of $70-100 Per Barrel - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) World oil prices in 2023 are likely to remain in the current range of $70-100 per barrel, but surges are possible, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"I think that today the (world oil) price reflects the real situation, recently it was $100, it dropped to ($)70.

That is, such volatility exists between $70 and $100. I think that prices, perhaps, most likely, will be within this range next year," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.