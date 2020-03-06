World oil prices plunge over 7.5%

Oil prices dived more than seven percent Friday on reports that talks between OPEC and Russia over a possible cut in output in response to a coronavirus-fulled slump in demand ended without a deal

Brent North Sea crude tumbled to $46.12 per barrel and WTI to $42.30, down around 7.5 percent compared with Thursday's closing levels.