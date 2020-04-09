UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Oil Prices Rally As OPEC+ Meeting Starts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:59 PM

World oil prices rally as OPEC+ meeting starts

The oil market jumped Thursday as OPEC and its allies began discussing output cuts after a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus and a Saudi-Russian price war

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The oil market jumped Thursday as OPEC and its allies began discussing output cuts after a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus and a Saudi-Russian price war.

"The 9th (Extraordinary) #OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting has started.

The meeting is being held via webinar in light of recent developments surrounding the #COVID-19 pandemic," the crude producers' grouping tweeted, sparking prices to sharply extend earlier gains.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution restructuring ..

41 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution restructuring ..

46 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Und ..

52 seconds ago

Arts Council, Cultural and Creative Industries Cou ..

57 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Dir ..

1 minute ago

Lockdown effects the price of new Infinix S5 Pro

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.