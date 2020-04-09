World Oil Prices Rally As OPEC+ Meeting Starts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:59 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The oil market jumped Thursday as OPEC and its allies began discussing output cuts after a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus and a Saudi-Russian price war.
"The 9th (Extraordinary) #OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting has started.
The meeting is being held via webinar in light of recent developments surrounding the #COVID-19 pandemic," the crude producers' grouping tweeted, sparking prices to sharply extend earlier gains.