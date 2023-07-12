Open Menu

World Oil Reserves Increase By Over 1% Reaching 1.5Trln Barrels In 2022 - OPEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 05:30 AM

World Oil Reserves Increase by Over 1% Reaching 1.5Trln Barrels in 2022 - OPEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The volume of proven world oil reserves at the end of 2022 increased by 1.1% compared to 2021 and amounted to 1.564 trillion barrels, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Tuesday.

"World proven crude oil reserves stood at 1,564 billion barrels (bn b) at the end of 2022, higher by 17 bn b, or 1.1% from the 2021 levels.

Proven crude oil reserves in OPEC Member Countries increased marginally to 1,244 bn b at the end of 2022, following a decline during 2021," OPEC said in the Annual Statistical Bulletin.

At the same time, the organization added that world proven natural gas reserves at the end of 2022 amounted to about 210.06 trillion cubic meters, an increase of 2.4% over the year.

Natural gas reserves in OPEC countries reached 75.12 trillion cubic meters, which is 1.2% higher than in 2021, the statement read.

