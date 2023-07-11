Open Menu

World Population Day Celebrate To Raise Awareness About Growing Population: PBS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Spokesperson, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Muhammad Sarwar Gondal on Tuesday said that the "World Population Day" is celebrated on July 11th every year to raise awareness about the challenges associated with the growing world population.

The Spokesman said that these challenges include family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal and child health and human rights, said a press release issued.

He said that this day was firstly celebrated by the Governing Council of the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) when the total world population crossed 5 billion.

The slogan of the day is "Say No to Over Population".

He said PBS is committed to providing authentic data for fact-based policy making.

The Spokesman said the data released by the Bureau of Statistics supports and plays a key role in comprehensive planning for the provision of basic facilities.

Allah Almighty has blessed this world with many resources and now it's our responsibility to protect them.

He said this is possible only if there is a fair distribution of resources on the basis of population ratio.

This way we could provide a better future for our future generations, he added.

