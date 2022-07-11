World Population Projected to Reach 8Bln People on November 15 - UN

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The world's population will grow to 8 billion on November 15, according to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs' estimates and projections, released on Monday.

"The world's population is projected to reach 8 billion on 15 November 2022," the department said in a World Population Prospects 2022 report.

The document notes that the world's population continues to grow, but the growth rate is slowing down.

"In 2020, the global growth rate fell under 1 per cent per year for the first time since 1950.

The world's population is projected to reach a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and to remain at that level until 2100," the document read.

The UN believes that by 2050 more than half of the projected world population growth will be concentrated in just eight countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania.

Meanwhile, India is projected to surpass China as the most populous country in the world in 2023.