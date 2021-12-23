UrduPoint.com

World Stock Markets Rise As Covid Fears Ease

World stock markets advanced Thursday on fading fears over both the Omicron coronavirus variant and elevated inflationary pressures, dealers said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 )

Natural gas prices continued to fall sharply from record peaks that were struck earlier this week, but crude oil edged upwards.

The upbeat pre-holiday mood was helped by two preliminary studies from Britain indicating Omicron infections were less likely to result in hospitalisation compared with the Delta variant, confirming a trend first identified in South Africa.

Global equities climbed on "optimism that Omicron could lead to fewer hospitalisations than Delta", noted Interactive Investor analyst Victoria Scholar.

