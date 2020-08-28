World stocks pause for breath after Fed, yen firmer

(@FahadShabbir)

Global stock markets paused for breath Friday as traders eyed the outlook for both US interest rates and the global coronavirus crisis, while the yen briefly spiked after Japan's prime minister said he was stepping down for health reasons

Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell indicated Thursday that US interest rates will stay ultra low for as long as needed, as the central bank looks to nurture the recovery from the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearing the half-way stage in European trading, London, Frankfurt and Paris saw the needle barely move while on Wall Street, the Dow inched ahead just 0.2 percent minutes after the opening bell.

"European stock markets are heading for a mixed end to the week, with US futurestaking a similar approach after venturing back into record territory on Thursday," said CraigErlam, senior market analyst with OANDA Europe.