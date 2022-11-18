World stocks rally but oil prices tumble

Global main stock markets rallied Friday as investors fished for bargain shares and shrugged off losses elsewhere, but oil prices fell as concerns over the global economy persist

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Global main stock markets rallied Friday as investors fished for bargain shares and shrugged off losses elsewhere, but oil prices fell as concerns over the global economy persist.

London stocks were lifted by official data showing UK retail sales rose 0.6 percent in October, rebounding from a 1.5-percent slump in September.

The news boosted the pound, which had fallen the previous day on a harsh government budget and confirmation Britain was in recession.

London stocks gained 0.6 percent, while Frankfurt and Paris jumped 1.1 and 1.0 percent in value respectively.

The pound also rebounded after a sharp fall against the Dollar Thursday.

But others cautioned against getting too excited by the UK retail data since the country is in the grip of a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

"It is not the start of a promising trend," said Craig Erlam at OANDA online trading platform.

The Dow Jones was also up 0.7 percent after opening in New York buoyed by earnings reports from retail companies including Gap and Foot Locker.

But with worries about the world's economy and rising coronavirus cases in China, the price of the main US crude oil contract, WTI, fell Friday below $80 per barrel for the first time since the end of September.

The main international oil contract, Brent crude, also tumbled by nearly four percent Friday around 1430 GMT.

- Key figures around 1430 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 7,387.76 points Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.0 percent at 6,645.38 Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.1 percent at 14,419.46 EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.2 percent at 3,926.21 New York - Dow: 0.7 percent at 33,792.59 points Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 27,899.77 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.3 percent at 17,992.54 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 3,097.24 (close) Pound/dollar: UP at $1.1888 from $1.1864 on Thursday Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0348 from $1.0362 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 139.77 Yen from 140.20 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.05 from 87.34 penceBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 3.9 percent at $86.27 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 4.5 percent at $77.93 per barrel