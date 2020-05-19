World stocks surge as nations reopen

Global stock markets rose sharply Monday as governments relaxed coronavirus lockdowns and investors bet that the world economy has seen the worst of the pandemic's impact

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ):Global stock markets rose sharply Monday as governments relaxed coronavirus lockdowns and investors bet that the world economy has seen the worst of the pandemic's impact.

Oil prices surged back above $30 per barrel and gold rose to levels not seen in more than seven years.

"It has been a very optimistic start to the new week with stocks, crude oil, copper, gold and silver all pushing higher," said Fawad Razaqzada at ThinkMarkets.

Traders also not only brushed off a warning from the head of the Federal Reserve that a full recovery would likely not come until next year, but took the statement as a sign that more central bank stimulus is coming, further fuelling their appetite for stocks.

"Sentiment has been boosted as many European countries including Spain, Italy and the UK reported the lowest number of Covid-19 related deaths for two months at the weekend and as several countries ease lockdown restrictions," Razaqzada said.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones index added close to 700 points moments after the opening bell, while key European markets were all more than three percent higher, with Frankfurt even topping four.

- Yeah, but will it last? - "As lockdown easing progresses, investors continue to value companies as if the global economy has already hit its low point," said Jasper Lawler at London Capital Group.

Major markets in Asia had closed higher earlier Monday, but by much lower percentages than subsequently posted by European and US markets.

Neil Wilson at Markets.com said gold, which hit a high of $1,765.19 per ounce -- a level last seen in October 2012, had "emerged as a clear winner from the economic turmoil created by the pandemic" The benchmark US oil contract was meanwhile up by 10 percent on the day in the European afternoon.

But analysts were quick to warn that the party may not last for very long.

"While it may be risk on for now, things could turn negative later on today or the week," Razaqzada said.

"Renewed macro concerns and/or further escalation in the war of words between the US and China could easily undermine risk appetite."The British pound dipped after Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane hinted at negative interest rates, but later recovered.