World stocks wobble over China growth target

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 07:08 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Global equities wobbled Tuesday as investors tracked corporate news but were underwhelmed by the latest annual economic growth target from Asian powerhouse China.

Asia faltered after China set a 2024 economic growth target of five percent, in line with last year but well off the double-digit expansion that for years drove the world's second-largest economy.

Tokyo flatlined, one day after its benchmark Nikkei index hit a record high and closed above 40,000 points for the first time, and Hong Kong fell heavily but Shanghai eked out gains.

In Europe, Frankfurt's stock market was hit after German chemicals giant Bayer revealed that it plunged deep into the red in 2023, weighed down by woes related to its glyphosate-based weedkillers.

On the eve of a key UK budget update, London won a slight boost from news that network testing firm Spirent Communications agreed to a £1-billion ($1.3-billion) takeover from US communications equipment maker Viavi.

The dollar wavered before key US data and Thursday's eurozone interest rate decision, while oil prices steadied amid jitters over the outlook for Chinese energy demand.

Gold and bitcoin closed in on record highs.

The precious metal is being boosted by its haven status as a recent dollar rally peters out ahead of expected cuts to US interest rates.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency is soaring thanks to strong demand following moves that make investing in bitcoin more accessible despite tight supplies.

Wall Street had retreated on Monday as investors locked in profits after recent rallies fuelled by tech optimism.

Analysts attributed the pullback to a wait-and-see attitude to a heavy news week that also includes US jobs data and congressional testimony from Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell.

Most analysts expect highly-anticipated Fed rate cuts to start later this year, as officials have voiced caution about trimming too soon while they await further inflation data.

The European Central Bank is forecast to hold interest rates Thursday, analysts said, as officials want to ensure eurozone inflation is on a clear downward path.

