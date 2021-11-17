World Trade Report calls for multilateral trade cooperation amid pandemic shocks

The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday published the 2021 edition of World Trade Report, calling for more multilateral and regional trade cooperation after analyzing vulnerabilities and resilience in global trading system amid pandemic

GENEVA, Nov. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) --:The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday published the 2021 edition of World Trade Report, calling for more multilateral and regional trade cooperation after analyzing vulnerabilities and resilience in global trading system amid pandemic.

"While the WTO already contributes to economic resilience in important ways, it can and must do more, as we confront a future of increasing natural and man-made risks and disasters," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in her foreword to the report titled "Economic resilience and trade.""Today's highly connected global economy is more exposed to risks and vulnerable to shocks, from supply chain cut-offs to infectious disease outbreaks, but that it is also more resilient to shocks when they do strike," she said.