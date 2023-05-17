UrduPoint.com

World Yet To Find Currency To Replace Or Even Compete With Dollar - US Investor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 06:36 PM

World Yet to Find Currency to Replace or Even Compete With Dollar - US Investor

Countries are making efforts to move away from the US dollar, but have yet to find a currency that could substitute or at least compete with it, renowned American investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Countries are making efforts to move away from the US dollar, but have yet to find a currency that could substitute or at least compete with it, renowned American investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

"So far, the world hasn't found something to replace or even compete with the dollar," Rogers said. "The Chinese currency, sure you would think, but the Chinese don't let you buy and sell the currency, it's not completely converted ... Many friends of America are moving, trying to find something to compete with and ultimately replace the US dollar. It will happen."

In early May, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that she does not see an alternative to the US dollar in the near future even as more and more countries have started switching to national currencies in trade.

"Yes, the world is trying to accelerate its move away from the US dollar, and obviously bigger countries have more influence in doing that and more reason to do it faster than other countries," Rogers said.

"So, many countries... are trying to figure out what do we do to find something to replace the US dollar or to compete with the US dollar."

In response to sanctions, Russia has accelerated efforts to switch to national currencies in trade. In February and March, the yuan replaced the US dollar as the most traded currency in Russia.

In April, the International Monetary Fund said the US dollar has depreciated since October 2022 but remains stronger than it has been since 2000.

The same month, World Bank President David Malpass said that the US dollar's dominance has been put into question by competitors such as blockchain technology and the Chinese yuan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World World Bank Technology Dollar Russia China David Buy Same February March April May October From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and S ..

9 minutes ago
 Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar ..

Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar players, historic triumphs

39 minutes ago
 UAE President confers Order of the Union on Mohamm ..

UAE President confers Order of the Union on Mohammed Al Bowardi

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince attends honouring ceremony of ..

Sharjah Crown Prince attends honouring ceremony of SCHS’s sponsors

1 hour ago
 Everybody should be held accountable, says Musadik ..

Everybody should be held accountable, says Musadik Malik

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Cup women’s Cricket: 60 cricketers to ..

Pakistan Cup women’s Cricket: 60 cricketers to feature in upcoming tournament

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.