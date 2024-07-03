Open Menu

World’s Most Valuable Firms Satisfy Investors In First Half Of 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM

World’s most valuable firms satisfy investors in first half of 2024

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Global equity markets broke record after record in the first half of the year as nine of the world’s top 10 firms with the highest capitalization satisfied investors.

Global risk appetite was influenced by expectations that the fight against inflation worldwide was coming to a close and that tight monetary policies would gradually loosen.

Stock markets were pushed to record highs on estimations that world economies would be able to overcome the fight against inflation without recessions and that corporate profitability would remain strong.

The world’s most valuable company changed several times in the first half of the year, though Windows maker microsoft remained on top at the end of June.

In the top 10, Microsoft was followed by Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Saudi Aramco, Meta Platforms, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Berkshire Hathaway and Eli Lilly.

Microsoft dominated in the top spot in the first six months of the year with a value of $3.321 trillion and was above Apple and Nvidia as of last Friday, the final trading day of June.

Apple followed Microsoft with $3.229 trillion in value, after which came Nvidia with $3.038 trillion.

The rest in the top 10 were Alphabet (Google) with $2.258 trillion, Amazon with $2.

011 trillion, Saudi Aramco with $1.788 trillion, Meta Platforms with $1.278 trillion, TSMC with $901.4 billion, Berkshire Hathaway with $877.88 billion and Eli Lilly with $815.2 billion.

- Nvidia earns most in stock markets among top 10

US-based artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker Nvidia was the best-performing company in the share markets among the top 10, as its stock price skyrocketed by 149.5% to $123.54 since January.

Taiwanese semiconductor maker TSMC followed Nvidia, as its stock price rose 67.1%, while the shares of pharmaceutical firm Eli Lily gained 55.3%.

- ?Saudi Aramco remains sole losing firm among top 10

Facebook parent Meta Platforms was in fourth spot among the top 10 most valuable firms, as its stock price climbed 42.5% in January-June, reaching $504.22.

Meanwhile, Alphabet (Google) shares rose by 30.2% to $183.42, Amazon by 27.2% to $193.25, and Microsoft by 18.9% to $446.95.

At the same time, Berkshire Hathaway shares climbed 14.1% to $406.80 and Apple 9.4% to $210.62.

As for Saudi Aramco, the petroleum firm, ranked seventh worldwide as of the end of June, lost 16.1% in the first half of the year, as its stock price fell from $8.80 to $7.38, becoming the only company among the top 10 to negatively perform in share markets since January.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Google Company Saudi Same Price January June Apple Market From Share Top Billion

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

13 minutes ago
 Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

21 minutes ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

25 minutes ago
 Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

2 hours ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

15 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

15 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

15 hours ago
 SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

15 hours ago
 Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issu ..

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business