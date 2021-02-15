UrduPoint.com
WTI Crude Breaks $60 A Barrel On Oil Supply Worries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :US oil prices rallied past $60 a barrel on Monday for the first time in more than a year, fuelled by concerns about supplies as Texas is hit by a severe cold snap that traders warn could slash output.

West Texas Intermediate surged 2.19 percent to $60.77 in Asian trade, its highest since January last year before the oil market collapsed as the coronavirus pandemic battered demand.

