WTI Crude Drops Below $70 Per Barrel First Time Since December 21, 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Global oil prices are decreasing by about 1.7% on Wednesday, with New York-traded West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude falling below $70 per barrel for the first time since December 21, 2021, according to the latest trading data.

As of 11:08 GMT, the price of May futures for Brent crude fell by 1.69% to $76.12 per barrel, dropping below $76 minutes earlier. April WTI futures were trading down 1.78% at $70.06, falling below $70 minutes earlier.