WTI Crude Falls Below $24 Per Barrel To Lowest Since June 2002

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 08:58 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Oil prices continued to slump on Wednesday, with benchmark WTI crude futures dropping below $24 per barrel for the first time since June 2002 amid demand concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 15:03 GMT, the price of May futures for Brent crude dropped by 8.

56 percent to $26.27 per barrel, while May futures for WTI crude were trading down 13.68 percent at $23.59 per barrel. Both prices are just above the lows since summer 2002 reached just moments earlier.

