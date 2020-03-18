WTI Crude Falls Below $24 Per Barrel to Lowest Since June 2002

Oil prices continued to slump on Wednesday, with benchmark WTI crude futures dropping below $24 per barrel for the first time since June 2002 amid demand concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Oil prices continued to slump on Wednesday, with benchmark WTI crude futures dropping below $24 per barrel for the first time since June 2002 amid demand concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 15:03 GMT, the price of May futures for Brent crude dropped by 8.

56 percent to $26.27 per barrel, while May futures for WTI crude were trading down 13.68 percent at $23.59 per barrel. Both prices are just above the lows since summer 2002 reached just moments earlier.