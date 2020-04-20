WTI Crude Front-Month Contract Falls Below $11 Per Barrel, Lowest Since December 1998

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The price of West Texas intermediate (WTI) for delivery in May fell below $11 per barrel to lowest since December 1998, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The price of West Texas intermediate (WTI) for delivery in May fell below $11 per barrel to lowest since December 1998, according to trading data.

As of 13.26 GMT, the price of May futures for WTI crude fell by 40.5 percent to $10.87 per barrel.

Tuesday, April 21, will be the last trading day for this contract.

At the same time, the price of June futures for WTI crude, which will be traded for another month, decreased by 11.11 percent to $22.25 per barrel.

June futures for Brent crude were trading down 6.2 percent at $26.4 per barrel.