WTI Crude Front-Month Contract Falls To Historic Low Under $9 Per Barrel

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:24 AM

WTI Crude Front-Month Contract Falls to Historic Low Under $9 Per Barrel

The price of West Texas intermediate (WTI) crude for delivery in May fell to a historic low under $9 per barrel, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The price of West Texas intermediate (WTI) crude for delivery in May fell to a historic low under $9 per barrel, according to trading data.

As of 16.27 GMT, the price of May futures for WTI crude fell by 51.78 percent to $8.81 per barrel.

Prior to today's trade, the contract's all-time low was $9.75 per barrel. The contract matures on Tuesday.

At the same time, the price of June futures for WTI crude, which will be traded for another month, decreased by 9.63 percent to $22.62 per barrel.

June futures for Brent crude were trading down 5.06 percent at $26.66 per barrel.

