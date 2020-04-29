WTI Crude Futures Trading Up 26%, Brent Crude Rises 8%, as Market Watches US Inventories

The price of futures contract for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude with delivery in June is surging by 26 percent to around $15.5 per barrel on Wednesday as the market's participants are waiting for statistics on US oil inventories

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The price of futures contract for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude with delivery in June is surging by 26 percent to around $15.5 per barrel on Wednesday as the market's participants are waiting for statistics on US oil inventories.

As of 13.21 GMT, the price of June futures for WTI crude oil was trading up 25.93 percent at $15.54 per barrel. At the same time, the price of July futures for Brent crude rose by 7.83 percent to $24.52 per barrel.

Oil prices accelerated growth before the opening of trade on US markets, as investors are waiting for the publication of the US Department of Energy's statistics on oil inventories in the country.

Over the past week, the inventories are expected to increase by 10.6 million barrels, after the previous increase by 15 million barrels. The possible slowdown in growth supports investors' optimism.

At the same time, on Wednesday night, the American Petroleum Institute (API) said that oil inventories in the United States had grown by 10 million barrels last week.