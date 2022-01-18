WTI crude hits highest level in more than seven years

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of West Texas Intermediate crude hit its highest level in more than seven years on Tuesday fueled by growing demand optimism, easing concerns about the Omicron Covid variant and geopolitical tensions.

The contract hit a high of $85.66 in Asian trade, its strongest level since October 2014. Brent crude earlier in the day also broke to its highest mark since the same month, hitting a peak of $88 per barrel.