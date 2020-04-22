WTI Crude June Futures Rise Above $16 Per Barrel After Falling To $6.55 On Tuesday
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 07:30 PM
The price of futures contract for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude with delivery in June is surging sharply on Wednesday after falling to $6.55 per barrel on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The price of futures contract for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude with delivery in June is surging sharply on Wednesday after falling to $6.55 per barrel on Tuesday.
As of 14.07 GMT, the price of June futures for WTI crude oil rose by 27.05 percent to $14.
7 per barrel. Minutes earlier, the price peaked at $16.2 per barrel. On Tuesday, the contract slumped as low as $6.55 per barrel.
At the same time, the price of June futures for Brent crude rose by 10.92 percent to $21.44 per barrel. Earlier in the day, the contract fell to $15.99 per barrel, lowest since December 11, 1999.