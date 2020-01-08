UrduPoint.com
WTI Crude Prices Spike After Iran's Missile Attacks On US Facilities In Iraq

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices went up by over 4 percent early on Wednesday after Iran launched missile attacks against US military facilities in Iraq, stock market data shows.

As of 01:00 GMT on Wednesday, the price for crude oil February WTI futures rose by 3.

87 percent. Earlier, the price went up by 4.4 percent.

On Monday, WTI hit $64.72, its highest mark since April. Brent hit $70.75 on Monday, its highest since mid-September.

