WTI crude surges more than 5% on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :West Texas Intermediate crude surged more than five percent in early trade on Monday as traders grow increasingly worried about an energy crisis after Western nations imposed fresh sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The contract rose 5.07 percent to $96.23, while Brent was up 4.30 percent at $102.14.