WTI Crude Tops $45 Per Barrel 1st Time Since March 6

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:52 PM

Global oil markets continue rally, and WTI crude topped $45 per barrel for the first time since March 6

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Global oil markets continue rally, and WTI crude topped $45 per barrel for the first time since March 6.

As of 16:05 GMT, January futures for WTI crude were trading up 4.62 percent at $45.05 per barrel.

February futures for North Sea Brent oil blend grew by 3.91 percent to $ 47.84 per barrel, while January futures for Brent rose by 3.56 percent to $47.7 per barrel.

