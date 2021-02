WTI Crude Tops $55 Per Barrel First Time in More Than Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) WTI crude futures topped $55 per barrel for the first time since January 24, 2020, according to trading data.

As of 13:14 GMT, April futures for Brent crude were trading up 2.61 percent at $57.8 per barrel, while March futures for WTI were rising 2.67 percent to $54.98 per barrel. Minutes earlier, they topped $55 per barrel.