WTI Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since November 2014

Global oil prices continue rally on Friday evening, and WTI crude rose above $80 per barrel for the first time in almost seven years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Global oil prices continue rally on Friday evening, and WTI crude rose above $80 per barrel for the first time in almost seven years.

As of 14:13 GMT, the price of December futures for Brent crude oil is growing by 1.56% to $83.21 per barrel, while November futures for WTI were up 1.99% to $79.89 per barrel, minutes earlier exceeding $80, which happened for the first time since November 2014.