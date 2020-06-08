WTI Crude Trading at $40 Per Barrel First Time Since March 6

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The price of WTI crude futures rose above $40 per barrel in the early hours of Monday, for the first time since March 6, trading data shows.

As of 01:17 Moscow time on Monday (22:17 GMT on Sunday), July futures for WTI crude were trading up 2.7 percent, at $40.00 per barrel.

The price of August futures for Brent crude was rising 1.91 percent, up to $42.78 per barrel.