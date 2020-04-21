The collapse of prices for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude will not have an impact on Egypt's economy, Egyptian Oil and Gas Ministry spokesman Hamdi Abdel Aziz told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that the country had partnership relations only with the Brent crude brand

"This situation is related to the United States.

We only work with the Brent oil mark, and events that are now taking place on the US stock exchange is a moment development connected to May contracts. [We are] talking about contracts for June starting from today ... The matter does not concern Egypt at all," Abdel Aziz said.

On Monday, the price of May futures for WTI crude at New York Mercantile Exchange dipped into negative territory, dropping to a negative $4.51 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of Brent oil fell some 20 percent, dropping to $20 for barrel in Tuesday's trading for June futures.