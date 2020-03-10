WTI oil price rebounds 10%

(@FahadShabbir)

Benchmark oil contract WTI rebounded by more than ten percent on Tuesday, but remained at an ultra-low level after the previous session's plunge

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Benchmark oil contract WTI rebounded by more than ten percent on Tuesday, but remained at an ultra-low level after the previous session's plunge.

New York's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract for delivery in April jumped as high as $34.42 per barrel in late morning deals, having collapsed by around a quarter on Monday.