UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WTI Oil Price Rebounds 10%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:37 PM

WTI oil price rebounds 10%

Benchmark oil contract WTI rebounded by more than ten percent on Tuesday, but remained at an ultra-low level after the previous session's plunge

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Benchmark oil contract WTI rebounded by more than ten percent on Tuesday, but remained at an ultra-low level after the previous session's plunge.

New York's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract for delivery in April jumped as high as $34.42 per barrel in late morning deals, having collapsed by around a quarter on Monday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil York April

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Attempt on the Life of Sudan ..

7 minutes ago

Russia says 'doors not closed' to cooperation with ..

39 seconds ago

Spring second rain spell to start tomorrow:Directo ..

40 seconds ago

Coronavirus forces first Bundesliga game behind cl ..

42 seconds ago

European Parliament speaker self-isolates after It ..

5 minutes ago

S. Korea forced to postpone joint trainings with f ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.