WTI oil price slides to lowest in 17 years

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Benchmark WTI oil slumped to the lowest level since 2003 to just above $25 per barrel as the coronavirus slashes global demand for crude.

WTI slid to $25.08 per barrel at one point before recovering slightly to trade at $25.55, down 5.19 percent on Tuesday's close. Brent North Sea oil was down 3.0 percent at $27.88 per barrel.