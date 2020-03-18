UrduPoint.com
WTI Oil Price Slides To Lowest In 17 Years

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:21 PM

WTI oil price slides to lowest in 17 years

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Benchmark WTI oil slumped to the lowest level since 2003 to just above $25 per barrel as the coronavirus slashes global demand for crude.

WTI slid to $25.08 per barrel at one point before recovering slightly to trade at $25.55, down 5.19 percent on Tuesday's close. Brent North Sea oil was down 3.0 percent at $27.88 per barrel.

