WTI Oil Price Soars More Than 10% On Ukraine Fallout

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 10:43 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :US benchmark oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, soared more than 10 percent in value Tuesday, as Ukraine's invasion by key producer Russia fuels fears over supplies.

WTI reached $106.29 per barrel and European benchmark Brent North Sea crude surged more than nine percent to $107.44 -- with both levels the highest in more than seven years.

