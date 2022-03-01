WTI oil price soars more than 10% on Ukraine fallout

US benchmark oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, soared more than 10 percent in value Tuesday, as Ukraine's invasion by key producer Russia fuels fears over supplies

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :US benchmark oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, soared more than 10 percent in value Tuesday, as Ukraine's invasion by key producer Russia fuels fears over supplies.

WTI reached $106.29 per barrel and European benchmark Brent North Sea crude surged more than nine percent to $107.44 -- with both levels the highest in more than seven years.