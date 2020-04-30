UrduPoint.com
WTI Oil Price Soars Over 30%

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:55 AM

WTI oil price soars over 30%

The price of US benchmark oil WTI soared more than a third Wednesday on bargain-hunting and data showing crude stockpiles in the United States rose less than expected

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The price of US benchmark oil WTI soared more than a third Wednesday on bargain-hunting and data showing crude stockpiles in the United States rose less than expected.

WTI surged to $16.69 per barrel, while European benchmark Brent North Sea crude rallied 13.4 percent to $23.21.

