WTI Oil Price Surges Above $68 Per Barrel For First Time Since October 2018

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:09 PM

The global oil prices are growing by 2-2.5 percent on Tuesday morning, with WTI crude trading above $68 per barrel for the first time since October 2018, trading data shows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The global oil prices are growing by 2-2.5 percent on Tuesday morning, with WTI crude trading above $68 per barrel for the first time since October 2018, trading data shows.

As of 10:46 Moscow time (07:46 GMT), the price of August futures for Brent crude was rising 1.89 percent to $70.63, while the price of July WTI futures rose 2.59 percent to $68.04.

